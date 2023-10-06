Fire Prevention Week starts October 8

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fire Prevention Week is a nationally recognized event in the United States and Canada. Jason Fife is an Assistant Fire Marshal with the Rochester Fire Department.

He joined Midwest Tailgate on Friday to share fire safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week.

There are also open houses in Rochester at the five fire stations.

On October 10-11 you can visit the fire halls from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m and on October 14 from 9-11 a.m.

Hear more from Fire Marshal Fife in the attached video.

Learn more about Fire Prevention Week in Rochester, here.

