Chilly and sunny weekend; Frost potential early next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Showers, chilly temps, and strong winds made conditions feel very much like fall today. Below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through next week and will likely bring our first frost potential of the season to the region.

Friday night football forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, conditions will remain chilly and windy so you’ll want to grab extra layers if you plan to attend any Friday night football games. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s at kick-off and cool into the mid-40s by the 4th quarter. You may also want to keep the rain gear handy just in case a stray shower pops up near your local stadium. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

We are in for a cool but sunny weekend with afternoon highs in the low 50s on Saturday with breezy northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy skies with more sunshine expected on Sunday. The second half of the weekend is looking slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s with light south winds.

Our area could also see its first potential for frost early next week as overnight temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s between Monday and Wednesday mornings.

Frost potential early next week (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain below normal in the 50s throughout next week with mostly to partly sunny skies. Conditions over the next week will remain rather quiet with our next chance for rain possible on Thursday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

