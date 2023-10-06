Blustery with showers today; A bright and chilly weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a blustery, cold, and unsettled day in store as temperatures will be rather chilly for early October and there will be rain chances in the area. The coldest air mass of the season so far is moving in on gusty northwest winds today along a cold front. There will be a chance of light showers until late in the afternoon with breaks of sunshine also possible at times. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with gusty northwest winds reaching 30 miles per hour in the heart of the day, keeping wind chill values in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We have a blustery and cold day ahead with a chance of light rain showers. High temps will be in the low 50s. (KTTC)

There will be chances of isolated showers until late in the afternoon. (KTTC)

The evening will be generally dry, but cold and a bit breezy. If you’re heading out to attend a Friday night high school football game, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-40s, and a northwest breeze that will produce wind chill values in the 30s. Low temperatures later in the night will be in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour until the early evening. (KTTC)

Saturday will feature occasional sunshine and clouds with thickening cloud cover late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a slight northwest breeze.

Expect sunshine this weekend with a slight northwest breeze and high temps will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

Sunday will be bright and cool with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will turn to the north in the afternoon as a weak cold front migrates through the area.

Morning low temps will be in the 30s for the next several days. The best chances of frost development in our area will be Sunday morning and the first few mornings of next week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of rain today with more showers possible next Thursday. In between, we'll have cool sunshine and high temps will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be rather chilly, for the most part. We’ll have abundant sunshine in the area from Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 50s. There will be a decent chance for at least scattered areas of frost each of those mornings. Expect light rain on Thursday and then sunshine for Friday and the following weekend with readings in the 50s each day.

High temps will be in the 50s this weekend and all of next week. Those readings are several degrees cooler than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, October 6, 2023. Isolated showers and a raw Northwest wind will make for a blustery and uncomfortable day. Expect high temperatures in the low 50s with windchill values in the 30s and 40s. After a cold Friday evening with temperature in the 40s, lows tonight will be the 30s. There will be frost chances Sunday morning and for early next week and highs will be in the 50s for several days. #weatherman#weather#kttcwx#minnesota#tgif#chicagobears ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.