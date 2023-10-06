Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office releases Madeline Kingsbury autopsy report, several details “unknown”
A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night
UPDATE: Additional information sent to PEM parents over student misconduct
Car accident at 55th street & West Frontage Rd
Two people taken to hospital after crash at 55th Street & West Frontage Rd
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Trump’s New York civil fraud trial rolls on after an appeals judge declines to halt it
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked...
Bear spotted on boat in marina
An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX