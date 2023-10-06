Arrest made in Olmsted County Fairgrounds shooting Labor Day weekend
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER & OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – An 18-year-old New Jersey man was arrested after an extensive investigation into the shooting at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Labor Day weekend.
Kelvin Figueroa-Millan was arrested at an Owatonna hotel after a search warrant was executed there.
Search warrants were also executed on a vehicle linked to Figueroa-Millan and evidence related to the shooting were located.
Figueroa-Millan faces charges for 2nd Degree Assault with a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
The Owatonna Police Department aided in the investigation with Rochester Police.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.