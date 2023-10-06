Arrest made in Olmsted County Fairgrounds shooting Labor Day weekend

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER & OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – An 18-year-old New Jersey man was arrested after an extensive investigation into the shooting at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Labor Day weekend.

Kelvin Figueroa-Millan was arrested at an Owatonna hotel after a search warrant was executed there.

Search warrants were also executed on a vehicle linked to Figueroa-Millan and evidence related to the shooting were located.

Figueroa-Millan faces charges for 2nd Degree Assault with a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

The Owatonna Police Department aided in the investigation with Rochester Police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

