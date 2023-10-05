Twins win postseason series for first time since 2002

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – It was 2002 when the Minnesota Twins won their last playoff series. It was one to remember as it was the ‘Moneyball’ season when they beat the Oakland A’s. That all changed Wednesday night with a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

The Twins scored their first run on a Carlos Correa RBI single. See video below.

The second run would score when Willi Castro hit into double-play. That would be enough for the Twins to take it.

Sonny Gray was the starting pitcher and he got the win. Caleb Thielbar, Brock Stewart and Griffin Jax all got holds with Jhoan Duran closing the door with his second save in the postseason.

Royce Lewis hit two home runs in the first game. He was seen visibly limping in game two, but he said he is feeling okay.

When we asked him about the fans all standing on their feet for his entire at bats, he said it left him speechless.

“I always look up because it really gets my attention,” he said.

When asked about how his legs feel, he said...

“They are good, when you win it feels better. I’ll recover as much as possible to help this team out as much as I can,” Lewis said.

Asked Royce what he thinks about @Twins fans standing for ALL of his at bats. He says he is speechless and always looks up. Also asked him how his legs are feeling... @KTTCTV pic.twitter.com/dC8EZYfQ9E — Kamie Roesler (@KamieRoeslerTC) October 5, 2023

The Twins play in Houston starting Saturday. After two games they will return home for a game Tuesday. Find tickets for the home game here.

