Twins playoff fever hits Rochester

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the Minnesota Twins advance to the ALDS for the first time since 2002, local bars and restaurants are reaping the benefits of the team’s success.

Some places benefitting include Glynners Pub and Buffalo Wild Wings. Both say they are running a variety of promotions throughout the playoffs.

Both establishments said they noticed an uptick in patrons as a result of the games.

“Absolutely, busier days for sure,” Buffalo Wild Wings General Manager Daniel Brown said. " Especially if it coincides with college football or something like that when we have a bigger crowd, there’s a lot of people also supporting the Twins.” We’re up about ten percent in sales as of last month, so we’re doing good right now even though the Vikings are losing. But hopefully, the Twins keep the momentum going, keep winning and we keep getting customers in here.”

“Its good business for us when local teams especially the Twins, the Vikings, Timberwolves, even the Grizzlies. When they do well, we do well, and it’s good for the community, friends can come hangout and have a good time,” Glynners Pub Owner & Operator Michael Hardy said.

The Twins will face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday October 7.

