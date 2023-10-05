“Tick, Tick... Boom!” to explode in Rochester this October

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The uplifting rock musical is set to take center stage this weekend.

The Rochester Repertory Theatre Company will debut its version of Tick,Tick... Boom! this Friday, October 6, with shows continuing through October 22.

Written by Jonathan Larson, best known for his musical Rent, Tick, Tick... Boom! tells the story of perseverance in the theater world.

For ticket information visit Rochester Rep’s website or call the box office at (507) 289-1737.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.