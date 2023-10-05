RPU to change its LED lighting rebates in 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In 2024, RPU’s Conserve & Save LED lighting rebate will no longer include screw-in base bulbs.

This is because of some new federal lighting standards that took full effect this year. It eliminates almost all older lighting technologies such as incandescent, CFL and halogen Edison screw-base bulbs.

With this change, LED lighting has essentially become the only lighting that can be sold with an Edison screw-base. In short, LED is more common than it was a few years ago and is essentially the new standard.

So, RPU is required to get rid of its ability to offer rebates on any screw-in base, including LED.

”Now, anywhere you go, local hardware stores to a big box store, you’re finding LEDs all over the place. So, that’s kinda the standard now. So, there’s not going to be a rebate offered just because the prices have come down, they’re more plentiful, you’ll find them anywhere. It is proven technology. Everybody has them now,” RPU communications coordinator Tony Benson said.

But the program isn’t going anywhere.

RPU will continue to have an LED rebate for Pin-style LED bulbs as well as Energy Star® and DLC-rated LED fixtures.

Here’s an example of what those look like.

Pin-style LED bulbs (RPU)

Here’s an example of what isn’t accepted in the rebate program. That’s any bulb with a screw-in base, even if the bulb is in a spiral like the one on the right.

Screw-base bulbs (RPU)

Commercial lighting and linear LEDs replacing fluorescent lighting will continue to be available for the LED lighting rebate.

Commercial customers are encouraged to reach out to their RPU Environmental and Energy Advisor for specific questions on commercial rebates available.

There are no changes to the holiday lights rebate program.

