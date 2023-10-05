Much cooler weather is on the way; Rain and frost are possible in the coming days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and seasonably cool day ahead of us as we continue our trend of progressively cooler weather impacting the area this week. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 60s, which is typical for early October. West winds will gust to 30 miles per hour, adding a chill to the air.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s this afternoon with west winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will be the coldest in almost five months. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures in the low 40s and a brisk west breeze.

A cold front from the northwest will push through the Upper Mississippi Valley Friday morning, producing clouds and some showers in our area. The chances for showers will start around 8 AM and linger in the area until 4 PM. We’ll have a few breaks of sunshine between the showers tomorrow as well as a raw northwest breeze that will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 50s and it will feel quite a bit cooler than that because of those cold winds.

There will be a chance of isolated showers with gusty, cold winds tomorrow. High temps will be in the low 50s. (KTTC)

There will be chances of isolated showers in the area from the end of the morning commute until the late afternoon on Friday. (KTTC)

If you’re planning on attending a Friday night high school game tomorrow evening, expect a blustery and cold evening. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-40s and wind chill values will be in the upper 30s.

There will be chances of frost this weekend, mainly on Saturday night and Sunday night. (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold this weekend, though there will be abundant sunshine in the area. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 50s. After we deal with a chance of patchy frost Saturday night, we’ll enjoy a sunny day on Sunday with light winds and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s.

High temps will be in the 50s for the next few days. The only rain chance will be on Friday. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine and a slow warming trend. High temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday and readings in the low 60s for the remainder of the week.

After a chilly weekend, temps will slowly warm through the course of the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, October 5, 2023. Bright sunshine and a gusty west breeze will make for a seasonably cool Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Expect occasional light rain and raw, gusty winds on Friday. It'll be a chilly night for Friday football. Expect highs in the 50s this weekend with chances of frost each night.

