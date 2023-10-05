Medical Examiner’s Office releases Madeline Kingsbury autopsy report, several details “unknown”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has released the results of Madeline Kingsbury’s autopsy.

The document, however, does not reveal any other details of her death except for confirming it was a homicide.

The cause of Madeline’s death is listed as “homicidal violence.”

The report lists the date and place of her injuries as “Unknown.”

Madeline Kingsbury went missing on March 31st, prompting multiple large searches.

Authorities found her remains on June 7th in brush off Highway 43 near Mabel.

Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of Madeline and the father of her two children, is currently facing first degree murder charges in her death.

