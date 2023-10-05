Isolated showers on Friday; Chilly temps ahead

First widespread frost could be possible next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday. This will spark light isolated showers across SE MN and NE IA on Friday.

Isolated showers on Friday
Isolated showers on Friday(KTTC)

Showers will move into the region during the late morning on Friday. Showers will linger into the early afternoon with a few spotty showers into the early evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than a tenth of an inch in most areas.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wind will be strong out of the northwest around 15-25 mph.

Morning temperatures
Morning temperatures(KTTC)

Overnight lows will be dropping into the 30s starting Friday night. Morning temperatures Saturday through Wednesday will be in the middle 30s. Our first frost will be possible early next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

