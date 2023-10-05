“Courage Cookie” returns to Scooters Coffee to raise funds for cancer research

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide, with an estimated 2.3 million cases each year. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Scooter’s Coffee is again offering its popular Courage Cookie and will donate a portion of the proceeds to The Pink Agenda to help fund lifesaving breast cancer research.

Scooter’s Coffee customers can support the critical research of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by purchasing the customer-favorite Courage Cookie and/or by adding a donation to their order. Since 2020, Scooter’s Coffee has donated nearly $400,000 to The Pink Agenda and sold more than 666,000 Courage Cookies across its 29-state footprint.

