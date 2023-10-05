Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just before 8 on Tuesday night, a Rochester police officer was following a vehicle due to a cancelled driver’s license along 3rd Avenue and 16th Street SE.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and pulled up to the car. The driver, Lybell Mack, a 41-year-old man with no known residence, opened the car door to speak with the officer.

The officer saw a spoon in the door that had a white, powdery substance in it.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, the officer also found an open package of marijuana and more than 650 oxycodone M-30 pills.

Mack was arrested on a 1st degree-controlled substance charge.

