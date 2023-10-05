Two people taken to hospital after crash at 55th Street & West Frontage Rd

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A three-car crash occurred mid-Wednesday afternoon. Multiple injuries were reported, but none severe, according to police.

The accident occurred as a result of a vehicle turning southbound on West Frontage Rd, which collided with a vehicle travelling eastbound on 55th St. The third vehicle in the accident was headed northbound on Frontage Rd and collided with the other involved vehicles.

“Couple of minor injuries that were transported,” said RPD Officer Mitch Fitzgerald. “No life-or-death situations at this point in time. At this point in time, it does not appear that any intoxicating substances played a factor,” Fitzgerald said.

Two people involved in the accident required hospitalization, and were transported via ambulance from the scene of the accident.

