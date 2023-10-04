Tooth Talk with Dr. Post

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Dr. Katie Post the owner of Northwest Dental Group is joining Midwest Access bi-weekly for a new segment called Tooth Talk. She will answer your questions about dental hygiene, dental anxiety, what toothpaste is best and much more. Today’s topic: Free Dental Day! Oct. 6 at the Superior Drive location.

Northwest Dental Group has served the area for more than a half-century. It has convenient hours for patients, open as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about Northwest Dental, you can contact them by phone at (507) 203-2332.

Find a list of their locations here.

