RPS students participate in International Walk to School Day Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester students strapped on their shoes and hopped on their bikes and scooters Wednesday for International Walk to School Day.

RPS and Olmsted County Public Health teamed up to organize the event.

Ben Franklin Elementary students met at two different parks around the school to start their route.

The RCTC football team, Rochester Police and the Honker’s mascot Slider all helped escort kids to school.

“We’re trying to highlight a few things. One is the students who have to walk every single day, so we’re giving them some appreciation and walking with them. We’re also showing them that if students can walk one mile or do half a mile it’s all walkable. It’s good for your health to get out there and walk,” RPS Safe Routes to School coordinator Dustin Marrow said.

There will be another walk to school day this winter as well as a bike to school day next May.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.