RPS students participate in International Walk to School Day Wednesday

International Walk to School Day
International Walk to School Day(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester students strapped on their shoes and hopped on their bikes and scooters Wednesday for International Walk to School Day.

RPS and Olmsted County Public Health teamed up to organize the event.

Ben Franklin Elementary students met at two different parks around the school to start their route.

The RCTC football team, Rochester Police and the Honker’s mascot Slider all helped escort kids to school.

“We’re trying to highlight a few things. One is the students who have to walk every single day, so we’re giving them some appreciation and walking with them. We’re also showing them that if students can walk one mile or do half a mile it’s all walkable. It’s good for your health to get out there and walk,” RPS Safe Routes to School coordinator Dustin Marrow said.

There will be another walk to school day this winter as well as a bike to school day next May.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Higher charges, increased bail for Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with her murder
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
74-year-old Rochester man arrested on possession of child sex abuse materials charges
Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department
Fire causes significant damage to Eyota farm
Twins baseball
Resale tickets as cheap as $4 for Twins Postseason

Latest News

KTTC News at 5
Eyota Fire
KTTC News at 5
United Way of Olmsted County hosts annual meeting
KTTC News at 6
Wednesday is last day to pre-order "Empty Bowls"
Scam Alert: Discounted jewelry offered at the pump
Scam Alert: Discounted jewelry offered at the pump