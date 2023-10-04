Pet of the Week: Dorito and Ruffles

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we have two Austrian Shepherd Mix puppies each two-years-old named Dorito and Ruffles.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Dorito and Ruffles:

Dorito is female and Ruffles is male - they are part of a 5 member litter of Australian Shepherd mix pups that came to Paws and Claws on September 20th. They were released to a rescue group from a breeder situation when the breeder could not find homes for them. As you might imagine these situations are very difficult for all rescue groups to deal with when there are already so many homeless animals in need of placement. The fact remains that these innocent puppies are victims of human failure of responsibility and they need good homes just like all the rest. We intend to find good forever homes for all 5 wonderful pups. They will be spayed and neutered next week and once recovered they will be ready for placement. Interested adopters can come see them now and then pick them up after the surgical procedure has been accomplished.

Dorito is all black and her brother Ruffles is a beautiful mixture of black and white and gray markings. Cute as can be hardly seems adequate to describe these active, intelligent, loving puppies. Australian shepherds need an active home with lots of things to do like play , explore, and herd something. They are considered some of the smartest members of the canine world so obedience training yields great results in most cases. They all need loving forever homes and that is our goal for them at Paws and Claws. Thanks for caring.