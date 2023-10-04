National Emergency Alert Test at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday

(KTTC) – The federal government is planning a nationwide test of the emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon at 1:20 p.m. This will include wireless mobile emergency alerts as well as TV and radio.

You should also receive a text message telling you it is only a test.

This will mark only the second time the federal government has sent the alert to mobile phones.

Similar warnings you may have received, like amber alerts, likely originate from the state you live in.

A reminder for those with a second phone because of domestic violence and abuse, make sure to shut off your phone during the nationwide emergency alert test.

Even if the phone is on silent, your phone still could make a noise, vibrate or read out the alert.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.