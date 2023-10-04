Local farmer reflects at end of harvest season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The warm weather won’t last much longer, and farmers are working against the clock to beat the cold.

Joe Fogarty and his father are among the farmers in Minnesota wrapping up their harvests before the weather shifts to the fall. This has been a two-week process for them, as they harvest, distribute, and sell the crops, as well as get the farm ready for winter.

This year in particular has had its difficulties, particularly with the weather. The lack of rain has resulted in a lower crop yield for farmers, with Fogarty’s yield being roughly 60% of what the farm typically brings in. “With having no rain, I think we’ve had five inches of rain from the time planted to when the growing season was done, we only had five inches of rain. So, it actually did a lot better than I thought,” Fogarty said.

This is not the only difficulty that farmers have faced this year.

“The biggest thing probably is interest rates, the more they go up the more it costs you to put in a crop,” Fogarty said. “Farmers are getting older. The land prices are quite high, too, especially in this area being this close to Rochester. Honestly, I don’t know what the future is if there is even much for one, especially for a small farm.”

Fogarty is 45 years old and has been working on his father’s farm since he was a child, and he says he’ll continue to do so for many years to come.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.