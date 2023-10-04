The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Higher charges, increased bail for Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with her murder
Kaden Wilken
Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead
KTTC
Two search warrants lead to three arrests after shootings in Rochester
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week

Latest News

Local Sports 10/3
Local farmer reflects at end of harvest season
Local farmer reflects at end of harvest season
Details on Preserve at Mayowood plan shared at open house
Houses to be built in Coming years
Details on Preserve at Mayowood plan shared at open house
Beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in October at Rochester store
Beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in October at Rochester store