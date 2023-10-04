Details on Preserve at Mayowood plan shared at open house

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It may look like a lot of gravel, dirt, and construction crews, but pretty soon, over 120 homes will line the newly built streets at Mayowood. The southwest Rochester estate with over a century of history to its name is undergoing massive construction for a residential neighborhood.

“We really look at this as being quite a few retired people are going to be living here and then also families,” says Developer Joe Powers, the Preside of Powers Ventures LLC.

At Tuesday’s open house, nearby residents, potential homebuyers, and others interested got to read and see the layout and home designs of the new neighborhood.

Many were not necessarily on board with these development plans from the start. Some at the open house voiced concerns about how the history of this land and how it will be preserved.

“We could look out at the corn field and in the evening it would be so beautiful,” said Enid Weichselbaum, a nearby resident of Mayowood. “It was just a really beautiful place to live and it tied in with the barn here.”

Residents also bringing up traffic concerns with new neighbors moving in.

“Bamber Valley elementary is just up the road and they already have a bottleneck every time parents are dropping off or picking up kids,” said Karen Cameron, a nearby resident of Mayowood.

Powers addressed these concerns in an exclusive interview with KTTC. He told us the plan is to leave the estate’s historical features, such as the wall and the stone barn, intact.

He also says his team of developers is comprised of Rochester natives, so they understand the historical significance of the land.

“What some people were looking at doing with that property, would not be keeping the historical significance that we are doing,” Powers said. “We are not going to over build, over extend on the property.”

