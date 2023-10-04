Colder temperatures ahead

First frost possible this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After record-breaking heat earlier in the week, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s this upcoming weekend.

Average first frost
Average first frost(KTTC)

It might feel a little strange talking about frost during the same week where we had record-high temperatures, but that could happen this weekend. The average first frost for most of SE MN is the first week of October. If temperatures reach the upper 30s by the weekend, that would put us right near our seasonal average.

Frost forecast
Frost forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Friday, but with the wind staying strong out of the north, it could be hard for frost to form. Saturday night and Sunday morning could be the “best chance” of widespread frost. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s with clear skies and calmer winds. Frost will be possible again on Sunday night and Monday morning.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day on Friday with dry conditions settling in through the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will return to seasonal averages by early next week with highs in the lower 60s.

Nick

