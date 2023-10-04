Breezy and cool this week; A chilly weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air is flowing into the region today as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley, creating a gusty breeze and producing some rain chances. Expect occasional sunshine today with a chance of sparse, light rain showers or sprinkles in the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 60s with west winds reaching 20 miles per hour at times, adding a slight chill to the air.

Another round of light showers or sprinkles will be possible late tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies during the night with low temperatures in the low 50s and light southwest winds.

Thursday will be a sunny, but breezy day with seasonably mild high temperatures in the upper 60s. West winds will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

A stronger cold front will move through the area early Friday, producing thick cloud cover and light rain showers. The best chances of rain during the day will be from around 9 AM until 4 PM with just a few breaks of sunshine in between. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour, adding an extra chill to the air.

The weekend will be bright and cool with partly sunny conditions expected across the area. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday with a gusty northwest breeze. Sunday will be a little sunnier and less breezy and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. There will be a chance for some pockets of frost mainly Saturday night as lows will be in the mid-30s in most spots.

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine and a slow warming trend. High temperatures will warm from the low 60s on Monday to the low 70s on Thursday before a storm system brings a chance of rain next Friday.

