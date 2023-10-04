Beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in October at Rochester store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It may still be a few weeks until Halloween but one local store is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Real Deals opened its doors to the public on Tuesday to unveil its Christmas-themed inventory to its customers.

Shoppers were lined up around the building before opening to get a sneak peek at the stores merchandise, which included a wide variety of Christmas and holiday-related items.

“We’ve had a line the last I don’t know how many years, and each year it shocks me that this many people do want to come and see us,” Real Deals Owner Ashley Moberg aid. “And it makes me so happy because we work so hard for three days straight to get this whole store looking absolutely perfect for them to come shop, and it just makes it worth it when they are as excited as we are to see the inventory.”

This opening event lasted from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and the inventory will be available through the holiday season.

