Beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in October at Rochester store

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It may still be a few weeks until Halloween but one local store is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Real Deals opened its doors to the public on Tuesday to unveil its Christmas-themed inventory to its customers.

Shoppers were lined up around the building before opening to get a sneak peek at the stores merchandise, which included a wide variety of Christmas and holiday-related items.

“We’ve had a line the last I don’t know how many years, and each year it shocks me that this many people do want to come and see us,” Real Deals Owner Ashley Moberg aid. “And it makes me so happy because we work so hard for three days straight to get this whole store looking absolutely perfect for them to come shop, and it just makes it worth it when they are as excited as we are to see the inventory.”

This opening event lasted from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and the inventory will be available through the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges
Kaden Wilken
Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead
KTTC
Two search warrants lead to three arrests after shootings in Rochester
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Higher charges, increased bail for Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with her murder
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week

Latest News

Details on Preserve at Mayowood plan shared at open house
Houses to be built in Coming years
Details on Preserve at Mayowood plan shared at open house
KTTC News at 10
Beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in October at Rochester store
KTTC News at 6
Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan visits John Adams Middle School in Rochester