Wednesday is last day to pre-order Channel One Regional Food Bank’s “Empty Bowls”

Wednesday is the last day to pre-order for Channel One Regional Food Bank's "Empty Bowls"(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday, October 4, is the last day to place your pre-orders for Channel One Regional Food Bank’s “Empty Bowls” fundraiser.

“Empty Bowls” is one of Channel One’s largest fundraisers where participants can order gourmet soups from eight local restaurants.

The restaurants and soups available are:

  • Bleu Duck Kitchen – Andouille Black Bean (gluten-free)
  • Canadian Honker Restaurant & Catering – Honker Vegetable Beef (gluten-free)
  • Chester’s Kitchen & Bar – Potato Gouda (vegetarian, gluten-free)
  • Five West Kitchen + Bar – Roasted Red Pepper (vegetarian)
  • Forager Brewery – Pozole Rojo (gluten-free, dairy-free)
  • The Hubbell House – Chicken and Sweet Corn Chowder (gluten-free)
  • Twigs Tavern & Grille – Mamo McPeak’s Bacon Chicken Wild Rice (gluten-free)
  • The Well Dining – Butternut Squash Chili (vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free)

Orders come with hand-painted bowls – reminding the prevalence of food insecurity around us.

2023 is the event’s 19th anniversary, and all proceeds will support the community in fighting against food insecurity.

“The biggest way to support your local food shelf or food bank is through events like this or monetary donation. Everyone’s support is crucial to what we do. We really could do that without the individual support that really make up our mission.”

Channel One Regional Food Bank Development and Communications Director Jessica Sund

You can place your Empty Bowls pre-order through Channel One’s website.

