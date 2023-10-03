Very warm today; Gradual cooling trend ahead
High temps will drop 30 degrees by the end of the week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are once again running about 20 degrees above the seasonal average as summer-like weather continues in the area. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s and a south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour this afternoon.
Clouds will thicken tonight with isolated rain showers developing after 9:00 PM. There will be a chance of scattered showers, and perhaps a stray thunderstorm, during the night as the front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s with a gusty south breeze.
Wednesday will be bright and mild behind the cold front, just a little cooler than the past several days. Expect partly sunny skies with a stray show or two possible in the early morning and again during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, with a westerly breeze.
After a bright and seasonably mild Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s, another cold front will sweep through the region early Friday. We’ll have limited rounds of sunshine during the day on Friday with isolated rain showers in the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a gusty northwest breeze.
The weekend will be sunny, but a bit cool. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and a cool northwest breeze. Sunday will be slightly sunnier and a little warmer with slightly lighter winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the 60s to around 70, so slightly warmer than this weekend.
