Very warm today; Gradual cooling trend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are once again running about 20 degrees above the seasonal average as summer-like weather continues in the area. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s and a south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour this afternoon.

High temps will be in the 80s today with a gusty south breeze. There will be a chance of light rain late this evening. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken tonight with isolated rain showers developing after 9:00 PM. There will be a chance of scattered showers, and perhaps a stray thunderstorm, during the night as the front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s with a gusty south breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers from the late evening until early Wednesday morning as a cold front migrates through the region. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be bright and mild behind the cold front, just a little cooler than the past several days. Expect partly sunny skies with a stray show or two possible in the early morning and again during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, with a westerly breeze.

There will be rain chances tonight and Wednesday. Another round of light rain is possible on Friday. (KTTC)

After a bright and seasonably mild Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s, another cold front will sweep through the region early Friday. We’ll have limited rounds of sunshine during the day on Friday with isolated rain showers in the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a gusty northwest breeze.

Temps will fall from the much above average 80s to the cooler than average 50s by the end of the week. (KTTC)

The weekend will be sunny, but a bit cool. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and a cool northwest breeze. Sunday will be slightly sunnier and a little warmer with slightly lighter winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temps will cool quite a bit as we approach the weekend. Expect sparse showers on Wednesday and isolated showers on Friday. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the 60s to around 70, so slightly warmer than this weekend.

Temps will become much cooler toward the end of this week. The upcoming week will be seasonably mild with abundant sunshine. (KTTC)

