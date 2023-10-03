United Way of Olmsted County hosts annual meeting

United Way annual meeting
United Way annual meeting(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County United Way hosted its annual meeting at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester Tuesday.

People there spend the morning highlighting this year’s past achievements and sharing their vision for the upcoming years.

This year’s special guest was Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan who also visited John Adams Middle School Tuesday.

At the annual meeting Lt. Gov. Flanagan talked about the importance of health equity, education, and financial stability for all.

“We’re working to create a space where people feel unashamed to talk about relying on public programs when your family needs a little bit of extra help or asking for help in the community when it is needed and necessary because we all benefit. We all benefit when our families are strong, when our kids are thriving in schools,” she said.

Last year, The United Way of Olmsted County and its community partners helped serve more than 43,000 people.

