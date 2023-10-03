Students encouraged to walk or pedal to school Oct. 4

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 200 Minnesota schools will partake in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 4. Rochester Public Schools is among those participating.

Olmsted County Public Health Services is teaming up with RPS to encourage students and their families, within safe walking distance of their school, to walk or bike to be active, reduce school traffic, and support walkable communities.

According to local health officials, students who can take an active route to school take a step toward a healthy lifestyle by developing a habit of daily activity. They begin the school day ready to concentrate and learn.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says foot power reduces traffic congestion and strengthens connections between families, schools and communities.

“Thanks to a new Minnesota state law that requires all public school students to learn safe walking and bicycling skills at the beginning of the school year, Walk and Bike to School Day is more important than ever,” said Dave Cowan, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator. “MnDOT has resources and educational materials to help schools meet this new rule and help make Walk to School Day a success.”

Those who don’t walk can also support a healthy community by making it safer for students. To avoid extra traffic congestion around schools, take the bus if it is available rather than individual family vehicle trips. Drivers are asked to be alert to pedestrians and bikers, slow down in school zones, yield to walkers and bikers, and refrain from distracted driving activities.

Schools can join in Minnesota’s Walk and Bike to School Day photo contest by submitting photos on the MnSRTS Facebook page with the hashtag #mnwalks.

RPS and OCPHS are hosting a walk-to-school event at Ben Franklin Elementary School. Special guests will guide students on walks starting around 9 a.m. The event concludes when school begins at 9:25 a.m.

