Scam Alert: Discounted jewelry offered at the pump

By Brock Bergey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winona, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell “gold” jewelry while filling up their gas tank.

According to law enforcement, scammers will claim they need money for basic essentials like food, water and gas. In exchange, they’re willing to offer you a watch or necklace at a discounted price.

The sheriff’s office says its received a number recent complaints about this scam, which always takes place outside convenient stores.

Anyone who has experienced this type of suspicious activity is asked to report it to police.

