Resale tickets as cheap as $4 for Twins Postseason

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday tickets could be found for $7 on ticketmaster.com and $10 on StubHub for the Twins first game of the playoffs, almost unheard-of prices for Postseason baseball.

Sunday, the team learned it would be playing the Toronto Blue Jays with a 3:38 p.m. start time Tuesday and Wednesday. It appears this time deterred some ticket purchasers from the game.

The best of three series played entirely in Minneapolis is one of two AL Wildcard Series.

“I feel ready to go in these playoffs, and that’s all that matters,” shortstop Carlos Correa said.

Pablo López is opening the series for the Twins from the mound.

“It’s just being aware that every pitch matters. It’s going to be high leverage, a pitch could determine the outcome of the game, it’s keeping that in mind you know.” López said.

If you would like an additional way to buy tickets, check out twins.com/postseason.

