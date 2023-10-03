Minnesota Lt. Governor visits John Adams Middle School in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited John Adams Middle School in Rochester to highlight full-service community schools.

John Adams Middle School is one of RPS’s seven community schools. It has extra resources like a room with hygiene items, spare clothes and food. It is a partnership with the United Way of Olmsted County.

Flanagan got a tour of the room and other spaces students use to feel more comfortable and connected. She praised RPS for its work with the schools.

“Focusing on that connection between students and not just teachers, but adults in this building and creating those safe spaces is really foundational here and I’m excited about what that will mean for all of you and your future,” Flanagan said.

During a round table with students, Flanagan answered questions about her job and discussed her background. She is the country’s highest ranking Native woman elected to an executive office.

Flanagan joked with the group and talked about what her daughter thinks she does for a living.

“My daughter says my mom’s job is to go on field trips across the state, which is probably right,” she said.

United Way of Olmsted County President Jerome Ferson said the community need for help is as strong as ever and encourages people to donate, if they can.

“Needs of students and families are at elevated levels,” he said. “That started within the pandemic. And it’s continued post pandemic.”

Flanagan says RPS will be an example for other schools in the state, especially as she rallies for more state funding for community schools.

“There are districts around the states that are looking to Rochester as a model for full-service community schools,” Flanagan said. “We did a tremendous amount of work at this last legislative session. I am thinking all the time implementation, and we do these things well. So that we can make the case when we need to make additional investments like full-service community schools.”

