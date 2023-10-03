Midwest Access was LIVE at Target Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota Twins are American League Central Champions. They have secured a three-game Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays on their own turf at Target Field. All two, or possibly three, games will be played in Minneapolis.

Kamie Roesler was LIVE with Nick Jensen Tuesday to check out the store, talk to fans and chat with organist Sue Nelson.

Get tickets here!

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.