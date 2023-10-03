Isolated showers and storms tonight; Much cooler weather arrives for the late week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed one last day of late summer heat today as afternoon temperatures climbed into the 80s this afternoon. Late tonight, a strong cold front will move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa that will bring isolated showers and storms to our area. Isolated rain activity will continue overnight into early Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures will be mild in the low 60s with overcast skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Isolated rain showers are expected to wrap up before 6 a.m. Wednesday before conditions dry out later in the day with sunshine returning. Rainfall amounts for the area will only amount to 0.10″ to 0.20″ for our area.

Much cooler, more fall-like air will move back into the region behind the passing cold front. Afternoon highs will return to seasonal levels in the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will remain strong out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will continue to trend cooler for the early weekend. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be well below normal in the low 50s. Friday could also see a chance for isolated showers and storms with more sunshine expected for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rebound to seasonal levels in the 60s by early next week.

