Historic Southwest Rochester residents voice rezoning concerns

Historic Southwest Rochester residents voice rezoning concerns.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Emotions were high at Monday night’s Rochester city council meeting as residents of the historic Southwest neighborhood fought against a proposed rezoning.

Recently, the city has proposed new zoning for the city of Rochester in an effort to reorganize how Rochester uses its land.

For the historic neighborhood known locally as Pill Hill, this means certain parcels of land will go from single family zones to low density housing.

City of Rochester Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer explained current zoning boundaries appear to perpetuate historic discriminatory policies.

“You can’t go back and restore a historic home if it’s been bulldozed. I realized this change won’t occur immediately. No one is telling anyone there going to kick people out of their historic homes and bulldoze and it create a four-story dwelling, but I think over time as the rezoning, it’s going to lead to changed incentives,” concerned Pill Hill resident expressed. “So, say you have a family strapped for cash they are making a difficult decision to sell a historic home to the highest bidder and that could be a developer.”

The city stressed no one would be forced to give up their homes for new developments and visible changes wouldn’t come for a number of years.

Many residents expressed changing the zoning would decrease the value of the historical sites.

“I actually just bought my fifth home several years ago on Pill Hill with one purpose, to preserve it for future generations. I’ve lived in three of the four quadrants in Rochester, and I decided to invest in this heritage for this town rather than move to a gated suburb,” resident Heidi Nelson said. “I hope as you consider the rezoning that you’ll consider how important and historic it is to this town.”

Council member Mark Bransford, who is also a resident of the neighborhood, has decided to remove himself from any conversations or votes toward the rezoning.

According to the city, there are no pending low-density housing developments in the neighborhood.

Related Stories
Some Pill Hill residents to speak against rezoning at Monday’s City Council meeting

Residents of Rochester’s Pill Hill district are gathering to voice against zoning changes coming to the area.

Rochester's Historic Southwest

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaden Wilken
Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead
Carey Kopp
Lake City community mourns death of high school teacher
Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges
KTTC
Two search warrants lead to three arrests after shootings in Rochester
PEM High School Principal: school addressing “student code of conduct violations”

Latest News

A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Applications now open to farmers for wolf protection grants
Postseason baseball tator tot hotdish
Postseason baseball food unveiled at Target Field
Nonprofit expands veteran housing in Albert Lea
Weekend Oktoberfest event raises awareness for suicide prevention
Weekend Oktoberfest event raises awareness for suicide prevention