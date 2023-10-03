Historic Southwest Rochester residents voice rezoning concerns.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Emotions were high at Monday night’s Rochester city council meeting as residents of the historic Southwest neighborhood fought against a proposed rezoning.

Recently, the city has proposed new zoning for the city of Rochester in an effort to reorganize how Rochester uses its land.

For the historic neighborhood known locally as Pill Hill, this means certain parcels of land will go from single family zones to low density housing.

City of Rochester Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer explained current zoning boundaries appear to perpetuate historic discriminatory policies.

“You can’t go back and restore a historic home if it’s been bulldozed. I realized this change won’t occur immediately. No one is telling anyone there going to kick people out of their historic homes and bulldoze and it create a four-story dwelling, but I think over time as the rezoning, it’s going to lead to changed incentives,” concerned Pill Hill resident expressed. “So, say you have a family strapped for cash they are making a difficult decision to sell a historic home to the highest bidder and that could be a developer.”

The city stressed no one would be forced to give up their homes for new developments and visible changes wouldn’t come for a number of years.

Many residents expressed changing the zoning would decrease the value of the historical sites.

“I actually just bought my fifth home several years ago on Pill Hill with one purpose, to preserve it for future generations. I’ve lived in three of the four quadrants in Rochester, and I decided to invest in this heritage for this town rather than move to a gated suburb,” resident Heidi Nelson said. “I hope as you consider the rezoning that you’ll consider how important and historic it is to this town.”

Council member Mark Bransford, who is also a resident of the neighborhood, has decided to remove himself from any conversations or votes toward the rezoning.

According to the city, there are no pending low-density housing developments in the neighborhood.

