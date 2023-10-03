Higher charges, increased bail for Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with her murder

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel. Fravel, the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state, was charged Friday, June 9, 2023, in her death.(Winona County Detention Center via AP)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury, is now facing two first degree murder charges in connection to her death.

Fravel, who was arrested and charged in the death of the Winona mother of two, appeared in person at Tuesday’s hearing. State prosecutors asked Winona County District Judge Nancy Buytendorp to dismiss the previous complaints and proceed with the newer charges of first degree murder. Judge Buytendorp also agreed with a request from the state to increase Fravel’s bond amount by $1 million.

Fravel’s attorney, Zachary Bauer, told the court his client has no financial means to meet the current bond amounts and has remained in custody since his arrest. Fravel’s bond is now set at $3 million unconditional and $2 million with conditions.

Fravel was arrested June 9 and charged in connection to the death of Kingsbury. The mother of two went missing on March 31. Her body was found on June 7 wrapped in a fitted bed sheet that had been closed with black Gorilla tape in some brush off Highway 43, approximately one mile from Highway 43 between Choice and Mabel.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Fravel’s attorney asked for the transcript of the grand jury proceedings. The state said those transcripts would take four to six weeks to complete. Fravel’s next hearing will be Dec. 14 at 9:00 a.m. in Winona County.

