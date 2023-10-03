Fire causes significant damage to Eyota farm

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters from four area departments worked the scene off of County Road 9 most of Tuesday afternoon.

Photos taken by the Rochester Fire Department show what’s left of a large barn on the farm property. Three nearby silos were also damaged, along with another outbuilding.

The fire created traffic issues for drivers in the area. The wind was visibly blowing smoke in this eastern section of Olmsted County.

Eyota firefighters were first on scene at around 1:30 p.m. They received assistance from the Dover, Elgin and Rochester departments.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were able to save a third farm building, which housed implement equipment.

No word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.