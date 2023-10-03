Fire causes significant damage to Eyota farm

Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department
Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department(KTTC)
By Brock Bergey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters from four area departments worked the scene off of County Road 9 most of Tuesday afternoon.

Photos taken by the Rochester Fire Department show what’s left of a large barn on the farm property. Three nearby silos were also damaged, along with another outbuilding.

The fire created traffic issues for drivers in the area. The wind was visibly blowing smoke in this eastern section of Olmsted County.

Eyota firefighters were first on scene at around 1:30 p.m. They received assistance from the Dover, Elgin and Rochester departments.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were able to save a third farm building, which housed implement equipment.

No word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges
Kaden Wilken
Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead
KTTC
Two search warrants lead to three arrests after shootings in Rochester
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
Fire Truck lights
Barn fire under investigation in Oronoco

Latest News

Midwest Access was LIVE at Target Field
74-year-old Rochester man arrested on possession of child sex abuse materials charges
Students encouraged to walk or pedal to school Oct. 4
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Higher charges, increased bail for Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend charged with her murder