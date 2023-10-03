Emergency alert test on phones, radios, and TVs at Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An emergency alert test will sound on phones, radios, and TVs at 1:20 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday.

This test is a collaboration between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Dana Wahlberg says the purpose of the test is to ensure the effectiveness of cellular and broadcast connections in announcing emergencies.

The test message will be broadcasted in English and Spanish -- saying this is a test and no action is needed.

”The purpose of the test is really to make sure that your phone is working correctly so that you get the information and that the broadcasters are actually re-broadcasting all of the information so that the public is informed in a situation of a real emergency.”

If this Wednesday’s test is cancelled for any reason, a backup test will be conducted on Wednesday, October 11, instead.

