Athlete of the Week - Delaney Awe, Kasson-Mantorville Komets Girls Soccer

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – “So as soon as I get two, it kind of feeds my energy into getting another one and always trying to go for more,” said Delaney Awe explaining the mentality after scoring two goals in one game striving for the hat trick.

Komets girl’s soccer’s Delaney Awe had quite the week. Against Stewartville, she scored a hat trick. The next performance? Four goals versus Cannon Falls.

“I would say it is. I mean I’m always pushing to get one more or add one more to the score, and it really helps us put away those leading wins,” added Awe on her scoring mentality.

Head coach, Andy Abrams, recognizes the special season his junior striker is having.

“Her three goals, it’s very special,” stated Abrams. “It’s a very difficult thing to do, and to do it multiple times that week, it’s quite an accomplishment.”

She can score in space.

“Speed is probably one of my main skills. I work so much in the offseason where I can really beat those defenders one-on-one,” mentioned Awe

And from a free or corner kick.

“So, as soon as the player kicks the ball, I like to know where it’s gonna be so I can be the first person to run up to it.,” explained Awe. “I’m not afraid to get pushed down. It’s all about finishing.”

Delaney has taken a new role for her team this season. In turn, her work ethic has risen to match. She also has a goal for herself for life after high school.

“Yeah, so as a captain this year, I always think I need to focus and play one hundred percent at all times. That’s the only way I’m going to get better. I’m not going to get better by not giving it my all, and then also if I want to go to the next level to play in college, it’s also helpful to always be giving it my hundred percent effort,” ended Awe.

