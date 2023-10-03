Albert Lea Area School District launches new “Superhero Program”

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Area school district is looking for some super enthusiastic young leaders for its new program. The “Superhero Program” is looking for middle schoolers to help out with the after-school program.

For years, the district has put on an after-school program for K-2 grade students at Southwest Middle School.

It was run by school staff, but now middle schoolers will have the chance lead and teach the little ones by becoming superheroes.

In order to become a superhero, a student must be in grades 6th-8th and complete the training. Those sessions begin Tuesday and happen twice a week for two weeks after school.

After that they will meet twice a week for four weeks at the after-school program to put their training into action.

“Just an opportunity to try to do something for our K-2 students after school as well as promote our middle schoolers into leadership style positions. We are looking for you to be kind, compassionate, have some unique skills that you’re bringing in, willing to listen to others and work with younger students,” Albert Lea community education executive director John Double said.

All of the training is free. You can sign your student up for the program here.

