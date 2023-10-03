74-year-old Rochester man arrested on possession of child sex abuse materials charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Court documents reveal a 74-year-old Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly possession child sex abuse materials.

According to a complaint summons, Jack Richard Landon is accused of possessing the materials on or about March 31, 2023.

On June 2nd, Rochester Police received an Internet Crimes Against Children tip through the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension of a video file reportedly in Landon’s possession. Police carried out a search warrant on July 26th and seized multiple hard drives and a laptop.

There are six charges for possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years or a $10,000 fine or both.

He is due in court on November 9th.

