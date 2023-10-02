Weekend Oktoberfest event raises awareness for suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Nothing says fall like Oktoberfest. Typically, these events are cause for celebration, but one going on in Rochester this weekend is all about creating awareness for an important cause - suicide prevention. The Haley Center is putting on its third annual Oktoberfest to help raise funds for suicide prevention programs in the area. It kicks off Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with the “Walk Out of Darkness.” Other activities include bounce houses, live music, raffle drawings, food and beverage vendors, and yard games. Last year’s event raised more than $65,000 for suicide prevention in our communities. Joan Kopacz Co-Owner of Active PT) and Tom Haley Co-Owner of Haley Comfort Systems were guests on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information about the event, you can contact its website here.

