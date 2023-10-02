Weekend Oktoberfest event raises awareness for suicide prevention

Weekend Oktoberfest event raises awareness for suicide prevention
Weekend Oktoberfest event raises awareness for suicide prevention(KTTC)
By Brock Bergey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Nothing says fall like Oktoberfest. Typically, these events are cause for celebration, but one going on in Rochester this weekend is all about creating awareness for an important cause - suicide prevention. The Haley Center is putting on its third annual Oktoberfest to help raise funds for suicide prevention programs in the area. It kicks off Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with the “Walk Out of Darkness.” Other activities include bounce houses, live music, raffle drawings, food and beverage vendors, and yard games. Last year’s event raised more than $65,000 for suicide prevention in our communities. Joan Kopacz Co-Owner of Active PT) and Tom Haley Co-Owner of Haley Comfort Systems were guests on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information about the event, you can contact its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaden Wilken
Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead
Carey Kopp
Lake City community mourns death of high school teacher
KTTC
Two search warrants lead to three arrests after shootings in Rochester
PEM High School Principal: school addressing “student code of conduct violations”
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest

Latest News

Albert Lea veterans housing
Nonprofit plans to expand veteran housing in Albert Lea
Fair Trade Market
Fall updates on construction from MnDOT
Fall updates from MnDOT