Two search warrants lead to three arrests in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) arrested three males after two shootings that happened on September 25.

One shooting happened on Chardonnay Ln NW in Rochester and the other happened on 21st Ave. SE. Police believe both shootings are connected.

RPD says the first shooting on Chardonnay Ln NW happened around 1:15 in the morning.

The suspects allegedly shot at an empty vehicle in what RPD says is a targeted shooting.

The second shooting on 21st Ave. SE allegedly came after a disagreement in Walmart that spilled over around 11:30 that night, according the RPD.

Suspects allegedly shot at a car with someone in it and the victim was seen after at Olmsted Medical Center for medical attention from being hit with broken glass.

RPD served search warrants on Friday, September 29 to look for weapons after these shootings.

The first warrant was served on Chardonnay Ln NW and led to two arrests.

19-year-old Christian Miller and 19-year-old Anthony Frazier were arrested for First-Degree Attempted Murder and Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charges.

The second warrant was served in the 2400 block of Highway 52 North which led to the arrest of a teenage male.

All three suspects are expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

