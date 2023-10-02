Summer-like today and Tuesday; Cooler late this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The summer-like warmth we experienced over the weekend continues today as we enjoy a bright and balmy start to the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. That’s more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average and just shy of record territory in most spots locally. A south breeze will help the cause, reaching 20 miles per hour at times as the unseasonable warmth continues to build northward.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will cool from the 70s in the evening to the low 60s later in the night under mainly clear skies and with a southerly breeze.

Tuesday will be breezy and warm with partly sunny skies in our area. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s in the afternoon with a gusty south breeze. A few stray showers may develop later in the evening as a cold front draws closer to the area.

High temps will be well above the seasonal average to start the week, but much cooler weather is likely going to move in for the end of the week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms early Wednesday morning with a stray shower or two possible until lunchtime. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds and a cool westerly breeze behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

There will be a chance of showers late Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. A few spotty rain showers will be possible on Thursday. (KTTC)

A second cold front will trigger a few spotty rain showers on Thursday. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds in the area with a gusty, cool northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Cool air will continue to sink into the region for the end of the week. The high temperature on Friday will be in the low 50s, more than ten degrees below the seasonal average. A brisk northwest breeze will certainly add an extra chill, especially for those who plan to attend high school Friday night football games.

High temps will drop from the 80s to the 50s by the end of the week. (KTTC)

There may be a few spots of frost in the area early Saturday as temperatures will be in the mid-30s to start the day. We’ll have partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be slightly sunnier and warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Temps will be much cooler in the late portion of the week, but a decent recovery is expected next week. (KTTC)

