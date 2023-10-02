‘Steel Magnolias’ is the latest play from the Albert Lee Community Theatre

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) –'Steel Magnolias’ is the latest stage production by the Albert Lee Community Theatre, directed by Kris Bartley. The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The performances will begin on Oct. 5 -14 at 7:30 p.m. with a special matinee on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15 and students are $10. The performances will be at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center at 147 N. Broadway. Actors Lisa Sturtz and Tanya Herbst stopped by Midwest Access Monday to talk about their roles.

If you would like more information, you can contact the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.