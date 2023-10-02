Rochester city council to discuss rezoning neighborhoods, historical preservation at Monday’s meeting

Historic third in Rochester
Historic third in Rochester(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Oct. 2, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council is studying the need for a potential downtown historic district to protect historic buildings for years to come.

Back in 2019, the council started conversations about establishing Downtown Historic Commercial District. However, it was tabled for a number of reasons, including unclear city codes and not enough assistance for the property owners.

The city’s community development department worked to update the plan for years. At the beginning of this year, presented the revised plan to the council.

After the presentation, city council requested additional details on potential incentives to having an historic district. That’s what is being presented at Monday’s study session.

Here is a map of the potential historic district.

Potential historic district
Potential historic district(KTTC)

The study session starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

There is also a public hearing on some potential rezoning in Rochester at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The council is hearing two plans. The first is from the Community Development Team, and the second from the Planning Commission.

The Community Development plan’s focus is rezoning land where leaders say the land use is inconsistent with its intended purpose which includes the neighborhood of Pill Hill.

On the other hand, the Planning Commission’s plan excludes rezoning pill hill. Officials say neighbors and property owners are concerned about increased traffic and historical preservation.

The meeting starts at 7 Monday night. We will have continued coverage of this story in our newscasts and on our website.

