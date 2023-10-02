Rochester church offers fair trade shopping opportunities later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Food, chocolate, home decor and much more is on the docket at a fair-trade market put on by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Rochester. It starts Friday, October 6, and continues through Sunday, October 8, at the church located at 2124 Viola Road NE. Products will be sold by 16 area vendors and artists, with all sales benefiting the vendors.

Bill Nicklay Co-Coordinator of the Fair-Trade Market was our guest Monday on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about the fair-trade event, you can contact its website here or call (507) 289-3021.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.