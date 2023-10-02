Riverland Albert Lea hosts community impact event

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Riverland Community College Foundation is inviting the community to the Albert Lea campus to learn more about the college’s community impact and how the community can get involved.

The event is Tuesday, October 3 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Lower Level Commons area.

The event will include networking, appetizers, drinks, a short program and a meet-and-greet with Riverland President Dr. Kat Linaker.

The goal of the program is for the community to better understand the role of the Riverland Community College Foundation and how the community can help make a difference in the lives of Riverland students through support.

“The community impact event is a fun opportunity for community members to come together to celebrate Riverland’s impact in the community, learn about exciting upcoming initiatives, and consider ways you can get involved in supporting Riverland students and the college,” said Janelle Koepke, Dean of Institutional Advancement. “Plus, if you haven’t met Kat Linaker, Riverland’s new president, this is a great way to meet and learn more about her leadership experience in higher education.”

