Nonprofit plans to expand veteran housing in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Texas-based nonprofit has plans to expand transitional veteran housing in Albert Lea.

The Chapman House Foundation, a nonprofit organization, was started in 2010. It specializes in building affordable housing for homeless veterans, especially for ones facing substance abuse issues. After renovating houses in Dallas, work moved onto North Carolina. The foundation has since created housing for hundreds of veterans.

In February, the organization bought a house located at 604 Giles Place. It had been damaged by fire and renovations have been ongoing since the spring. It recently got new windows, siding and an HVAC system.

“We should be anticipating the arrival of our veterans sometime around the first of year. we’re excited to have them come in,” Chapman House Foundation Founder Kevin Chapman said.

Now, Chapman has his eyes on a vacant three-bedroom, one-bathroom house on 2nd Avenue N.

Built in the 1800s, Chapman said with a little love, it will become the perfect place for more veterans to live.

“The city went in and stabilized the foundation and was able to save the property,” he said. “We couldn’t have done this without the city of Albert Lea’s help.”

This project is part of the city’s Demo Diversion Program, an effort mayor Rich Murray hopes will salvage properties and create more housing. Murray is also a U.S. Army veteran.

“Albert Lea is a very caring and giving community to start with,” Murray said. “When you start throwing veterans into the mix, that even becomes even more important, because we have a big veteran community, and we support our veterans.”

Chapman said the effort is not only to bring more housing into the community, but to also address the growing problem of addiction, which he said affects all walks of life. He said he will be meeting with local city and church leaders to discuss how he can help, and he also frequently meets with inmates at the Freeborn County Jail to pray with them and help them with getting back on a better path in life.

“This house behind us, who knows what’s in store,” Chapman said. “Of course, we know that we want to help our veterans that we are going to do that, but we’re not going to lose sight of other people with addictions since we have a lot of experience with that issue.”

Chapman said the foundation has been using all local companies to work on the construction of the Giles Place house and he continues to do so with the new work. He said Renewal by Anderson Windows and Jacobson Construction and Design have been great to work with.

Murray said he hopes this project will be a good start to growing Albert Lea’s economy.

“You can’t have jobs unless you have childcare, unless you have education, unless you have housing,” he said. “Housing is a very important issue here.”

