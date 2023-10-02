Minnesotans can now submit new state flag and seal desgns

The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesotans can submit their ideas for the state’s next flag and seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission is accepting submissions online and via the U.S. mail from now until October 30, 2023 at 11:59pm.

Submissions mailed in must be postmarked October 30 or earlier.

Anyone submitting a logo design must be 18 or older or have submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian.

Each eligible person can submit up to three designs each for the state flag and state seal.

Five submissions each for both the state flag and seal will be selected for final consideration by the commission before a final winner for each is selected.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and official state flag no later than January 1, 2024.

To submit your designs or find the address of where to mail them, click here.

